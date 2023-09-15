IPS officer Sheema Qasba posted Assistant Director IB

Srinagar, Sept 15: Government on Friday relieved IPS officer Sheema Nabi Qasba who was holding charge of SP Handwara for deputation as Assistant Director in Intelligence Bureau (IB) on deputation basis.
The order issued by the Financial Commissioner Home J&K R K Goyal reads: Consequent upon the approval of the Competent Authority for induction of Ms. Sheema Nabi Qasba, IPS (AGMUT:2016), Superintendent of Police, Handwara, as Assistant Director (SP Level), in the Intelligence Bureau (IB), on deputation basis, for a period of five years from the date of the assumption of charge of the post or until further orders whichever event takes place earlier"
The Officer is relieved from the Union territory of Jammu & Kashmir, to enable her to take up the new assignment, order added.
The order further reads that Yougal Kumar Manhas, Superintendent of Police, Kupwara, shall hold the charge of the post of Superintendent of Police, Handwara, in addition to his own duties, till further orders.