Israel and Hamas strike hostage release deal

New Delhi, Nov 22: Israel’s cabinet has given the green light to a groundbreaking deal with Hamas, aiming to secure the release of 50 hostages currently held in Gaza.

The agreement hammered out during a marathon cabinet session that stretched into the early hours of Wednesday, outlines a phased approach for the gradual release of women and child hostages in exchange for a temporary halt to hostilities.

According to an official Israeli government statement, the terms of the deal include a unique incentive structure: “The release of every additional 10 hostages will result in one additional day in the pause.” It is expected that those released will predominantly be individuals with Israeli nationality or dual nationals.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu underscored the government’s unwavering commitment to bringing all hostages home, stating, “The government of Israel, the IDF [Israeli military], and the security services will continue the war to return home all of the hostages, complete the elimination of Hamas, and ensure that there will be no new threat to the State of Israel from Gaza.”

The proposed deal introduces a strategic pause in fighting as an inducement for Hamas to release the hostages. Reports indicate that the initial stage involves the release of at least 50 hostages, predominantly women and children, over a four-day period.

Israel is reportedly ready to free up to 150 Palestinian prisoners, with a specific focus on women and children. A senior Israeli official confirmed unanimous support from key security bodies, revealing, “Within four days, 50 people, Israelis who are alive, [would] be released. In addition, maybe Hamas will release others unilaterally. At most, it will reach 80 people.”

Earlier indications from the Hamas leader about a “truce agreement” have sparked hope for a potential cessation of hostilities, potentially leading to the release of hostages. Qatar is playing a pivotal role in negotiations,

While the ICRC does not directly engage in hostage negotiations, it stands ready to facilitate the transportation and reunion of families for future releases agreed upon by the conflicting parties. The ICRC has already successfully played a facilitating role in the release of four hostages by Hamas.