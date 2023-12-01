Israeli military resumes combat against Hamas in Gaza

New Delhi, Dec 01: The Israeli military has officially recommenced combat operations against the militant group Hamas in the Gaza Strip, citing alleged violations of the recently concluded seven-day ceasefire.

The truce, which spanned a week, witnessed the release of 110 hostages held by Hamas and 240 Palestinian prisoners held by Israel.

According to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), fighter jets are currently engaged in striking Hamas targets in the Gaza Strip. Multiple air strikes have been reported in the southern Gaza Strip, as confirmed by the Hamas-run interior and national security ministry via its Telegram account.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken conveyed that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has expressed the intention to resume military operations, potentially within days.

However, Blinken emphasized the importance of a measured approach, urging Israel to implement “humanitarian civilian protection plans” before reengaging in conflict. These plans include the clear designation of safe areas in central and southern Gaza for civilians and the avoidance of significant displacement.

Highlighting the significance of preserving critical infrastructure, Blinken stressed the need to protect hospitals, power stations, and water facilities, emphasizing that damage to such facilities must be avoided. While acknowledging Israel’s sophisticated military capabilities, Blinken underscored its obligation to neutralize threats while minimizing harm to innocent civilians.

The situation remains fluid, with uncertainties surrounding with resumption of military operations. The international community closely watches the evolving situation in the region.