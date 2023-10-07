ISRO preps first flight test to demonstrate crew escape system for human space mission

According to ISRO, the Crew Module in this mission is extensively instrumented to capture the flight data for evaluation of the performance of various systems.It will be recovered after touchdown in the Bay of Bengal, using a dedicated vessel and diving team from the Indian Navy.The space agency said the Crew Module after integration underwent various electrical testing, at ISRO’s facility in Bengaluru, including an acoustic test and was dispatched to the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota on August 13.At Sriharikota, it will undergo vibration tests and pre-integration with the Crew Escape System, before final integration to the Test Vehicle at the Launch Pad.