J-K: LG Sinha identifies 3 problems Corruption, Separatist agenda, and Anti-India ecosystems

Sinha also spoke about the inauguration of Apsara Road, the first pedestrian market in Jammu. He said that the project will benefit traders and increase tourism.

On Omar Abdullah's statement that Sinha had said that 80 per cent of J&K people do not want elections, Sinha said, "I did not give such a statement. It was a media person who told me that people have said this. I am not here to contest elections. I have contested elections earlier and will contest in the future."