J-K: One dead, one injured after house collapses in Udhampur district

Udhampur (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 25 (ANI): One person was killed and another was injured after a kutcha house collapsed in ward number one of Pattangarh Panchayat of Udhampur District in Jammu and Kashmir, said police.

Udhampur ASP Anwar Ul Haq confirmed the incident and said, “One person has been confirmed dead and another is injured.”

He further mentioned that a police team rushed to the spot after receiving information about the incident and evacuated the injured person from the debris.

The injured person has been shifted to the Community Health Centre in Chenani for treatment.

ASP Anwar Ul Haq said that further investigation to find out the cause of the collapse of the house is underway.

This is not the first instance of death in the state of Jammu and Kashmir due to a house collapsing.

Earlier in the month of May this year, three members of a family died after a house they were living in collapsed due to heavy rain and hailstorms in J-K’s Kishtwar district.

The district administration took immediate steps to provide relief to the family and provided financial support of Rs 25,000 to the family, besides relief materials from the Red Cross.

Similarly, in the month of April, over 30 women were injured when a house collapsed in J-K’s Poonch district.

“Over 30 women were injured after a house collapsed in the Khanetar village of Poonch district,” Dr Zulafkar Ahmed, Superintendent, District Hospital, Poonch said. (ANI)