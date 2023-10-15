J-K Police seize 240 kgs of poppy straw in Udhampur, two held

Udhampur( Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 15 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Police on Sunday recovered 240 kgs of poppy straw at Jakhani Check Naka on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway in Udhampur, said officials.
"Based on specific input, the Police party of Udhampur started surprise checking at Jakhani Check Naka and intercepted a vehicle loaded with apples. During checking police recovered 240 Kg of Bhukki (Poppy Straw) which was hidden under the special cabin of the vehicle," said police.
Police arrested the two suspected drug peddlers on the spot and seized the vehicle.
"Police intercepted the vehicle at Jakhani Check Naka and during the search, 240 Kg of Poppy Straw was recovered," said Sham Singh Naib, Tehsildar, Udhampur.
He added that two persons were arrested and a case was registered.
Further investigation are underway (ANI)