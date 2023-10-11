J-K: Skywalk project at Mata Vaishno Devi Bhawan to be inaugurated by President Murmu

The skywalk will stand 20 feet above the surface and will help reduce the chaos between Manokama Bhawan and Gate Number 3.

According to sources, the skywalk would come up at the entry point to the shrine, enabling smooth passage of devotees, while the exit would remain the same.

The CEO of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board, Anshul Garg, shared images of the newly designed 'Navdurga Path' on social media platform X.