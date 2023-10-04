Jammu and Kashmir bags 17 medals in National Rope Skipping Championship

Srinagar, Oct 4: In a remarkable display of talent, the J&K Rope Skipping Team made their mark at the 24th RSFI National Rope Skipping Championship 2023 with the outstanding performance of 17 medals including 1 Gold, 8 Silver, and 8 Bronze medals.
This championship saw fierce competition, with more than 1000 athletes representing 16 states from across India held in Nashik, Maharashtra.
Krish Mehra emerged as the star of the J&K team, securing the coveted Gold medal. Meanwhile, Kartik Saini and Amarjeet showcased their skill and consistency, earning two Silver medals each.
The Silver medal success continued with Priyasha Dogra, Nitin Kumar, Shivang Kumar, and Aradhna, all contributing to the team's impressive haul.
Not to be outdone, participants from the Jammu and Kashmir team displayed their resilience, as Aradhna, Vanshika Dogra, Saanvi Sunil, Mandar Mehta, Abhinash Singh Sodhi, Yuvraj Chib, and Nitish Singh collectively secured an impressive set of Bronze medals.
Behind this victorious team were Danish Sharma as the Chief Coach and Rudrakshit Gupta as the Coach, who guided and mentored them throughout the championship.
The entire team operated under the watchful supervision of Tarsem Sharma, the Founder/CEO of Rope Skipping J&K.