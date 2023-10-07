Jammu and Kashmir Forest Department set to induct 32 officers into IFoS

Srinagar, Oct 6: The Jammu and Kashmir government is preparing to induct 32 officers into the Indian Forest Services (IFoS), after months of extensive preparations and discussions, with the process expected to be completed within the next month, a media report said today.
The UT Forest Department, led by Dheeraj Gupta, has undertaken a comprehensive effort to select eligible officers from the State Forest Services (SFS) and other allied wings of the department, such as Wildlife and Soil Conservation, for induction into IFoS.
This decision, however, has not been without controversy, as some objections were raised by SFS officers regarding the inclusion of Wildlife and Soil Conservation officials in the induction process.
Reports quoting official sources have confirmed that the induction of 32 officers into IFoS will be finalized within a month's time. Following this, a crucial meeting will be convened with the Union Public Services Commission (UPSC) and the Union Ministry of Environment and Forests (MoEF) to formally approve the inductions. Fortunately, no significant hurdles are anticipated in this process, given the availability of 32 clear vacancies for UT officers in IFoS.
Sources reveal that the induction of SFS officers into IFoS has not occurred for nearly a decade, with previous attempts failing to reach a conclusion. This situation has been a source of frustration for eligible officers who have long awaited this opportunity.
Currently, the total strength of IFoS officers in Jammu and Kashmir stands at 106, with 51 already in their positions. The Central Government's decision in 2014 to revert to a 67:33 quota in All India Services for Jammu and Kashmir, as opposed to the previous 50:50 ratio, has led to 32 vacancies being allocated for UT officers in IFoS.
However, not all SFS officers are entirely pleased with this development. While they acknowledge the significance of these inductions after such a long hiatus, they express concerns that the inclusion of Wildlife and Soil Conservation Department officials in IFoS could jeopardize their prospects and set a "wrong precedent." They argue that these officials have not completed the mandatory two years of training at Coimbatore or Dehradun, as required for SFS officers.
In contrast, the Forest Department defends its decision, asserting that the expansion of the induction process to include Wildlife and Soil Conservation Gazetted officials is a well-considered move, and all eligible officers deserve this opportunity.
SFS officials point out that in most parts of the country, only Territorial wing officials are inducted into IFoS. Nevertheless, the induction of 32 officers into IFoS is expected to help the Jammu and Kashmir Government overcome the shortage of officers in the region.
This upcoming induction of 32 officers into IFoS closely follows the recent success of 27 JKPS officers who made it to the Indian Police Service (IPS) and the ongoing exercise led by the General Administration Department (GAD) to induct 24 JKAS officers into the Indian Administrative Service (IAS). These developments are seen as a significant benefit to local officers in Jammu and Kashmir, as they get the opportunity to join the prestigious All India Services.