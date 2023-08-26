Jammu shuts against arrests, tax collection at Sarore toll plaza

Jammu, Aug 26: A complete bandh is being observed across Jammu district, Samba’s Bari Brahmana and Vijaypur district, and other areas to demand release of detained Yuva Rajput Sabha members and against the collection of toll tax at Sarore on Jammu-Pathankot highway.
The public transport services also remained affected although the private vehicles are plying on the city and its peripheral roads in Jammu.
All the markets in Jammu City remain closed in support of bandh call given by Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCI) Jammu with the support of J&K High Court Bar Association, various political and non-political organisations.
To express their anguish, some youth came out with national flags and protested in Jammu City’s various areas demanding release of YRS leaders from Kathua jail and end to the collection of toll tax at Sarore.
However, the police and paramilitary personnel were also deployed in several places to avoid any kind of disturbance.
Pertinently, vegetable vendors and medical stores remained open.
In Samba district, the shops in the town remained open as they had already observed bandh two days back. The shops in Bari Brahmana and Vijaypur also remained closed as per reports.