J&K all set to become 'terror free region' soon: DGP Dilbagh Singh

“Jammu and Kashmir is all set to become a terror free region. Terrorism is at an all time low and the number of terrorists is very less We are working to eradicate remanants of terrorism,” the DGP told reporters as per news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) on the side-lines of a function at District Police Lines (DPL), Sopore. He said that police will now take on the challenge of drug menace and will ensure to eradicate drug abuse and narco-smuggling from J&K.