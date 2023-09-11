J&K BJP issues show cause notice to Sofi Yousuf for indulging in 'anti-party activities'

Srinagar, Sep 11: Jammu and Kashmir unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday issued a showcause notice to senior party leader Sofi Yousuf for allegedly indulging in anti-party activities.
"Despite being senior leader of the party and now occupying a very senior position, it has come to notice of Disciplinary Committee of Jammu Kashmir Bharatiya Janata Party, unfortunately, that you are indulging in anti party activities and showing marked indiscipline in your political dealings," read a letter issued to Mr Yusoof by the party.
"You have tried to create dissent in Party Cadre with few more persons and now your audio recoding clip has surfaced whose contents depicts that you have no regard for Party Discipline and high principles which are basis of political ideology of the party. Audio clips are being sent to you with this."
"You are directed to submit your reply on your misconduct and indiscipline to the undersigned within 7 days from today as to why action of removing you from all positions of Party may not be taken in addition to any permissible action. You are further directed not to Interact with media directly or Indirectly on any issue including these proceedings till the proceedings are pending," added the letter signed by Sunil Sethi, Chairman
Disciplinary Committee, JK BJP.