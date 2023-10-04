J&K: Court discharges childless couple among 6 persons in trafficking case

Among others, the counsel for issueless couple, as per GNS, had argued the child will also grow considerably and will definitely come to know by the pendency of the charge-sheet and the circumstances in which he is with the alleged accused couple, who are otherwise taking best care of the child as they are themselves issueless. Once the child would have an inkling about these circumstances, it can prove disastrous for the emotional wellbeing of the child, leading him to the feelings of confusion, identity cries and sense of betrayal, effecting his self esteem, the counsel argued.