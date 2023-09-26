J&K govt assigns charge of BOPEE chairman to Dheeraj Gupta

"In exercise of the powers conferred under Section 4 of the Jammu and Kashmir Board of Professional Entrance Examination Act, 2002, the Government hereby orders that Dheeraj Gupta, Principal Secretary to the Government, Department of Forest, Ecology and Environment shall discharge functions of Chairman, J&K Board of Professional Entrance Examinations, in addition to his own duties, as an interim arrangement, till further orders, in place of Raj Kumar Goyal, Financial Commissioner (Additional Chief Secretary), Home Department," read an order issued by the government.