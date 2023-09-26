J&K Govt removes JMC councilor for abusing official position

“Now, therefore, in exercise of the powers conferred by section 34(I) (b) of The Jammu and Kashmir Municipal Corporation Act, 2000, the government hereby removes Smt. Jyoti Yadav, councillor, ward No 53, from her office on the ground of abuse of her official powers, with immediate effect,” reads an order issued by the H&UDD, a copy of which is news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO).