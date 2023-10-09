J&K Govt removes W&W LC for corruption

It was proved in enquiry proceedings that while official was deployed in the office of Advocate General, J&K, a fake appointment order was circulated and she received huge sum of money in her account by luring innocent candidates with promise of getting government job. The enquiry Officer concluded that the charges framed against the official have been fully established. This removal from service under aforesaid rule shall not entitle her for any pensionary benefits. The order of removal of official shall be a deterrent for other employees who are indulging in corrupt practices.