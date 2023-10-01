J&K Govt suspends two police officers

Srinagar, Oct 1: Jammu and Kashmir Government on Sunday suspended two police officers.
Jammu and Kashmir govt on Sunday suspended two police officers. An order issued by home department reads: Gowhar Ahmad Khan, Additional Superintendent of Police Budgam is placed under suspension with immediate effect in terms of terms of Rule 31(1) of the Jammu and Kashmir Civil Services (Classification, Control and Appeal) Rules, 1956, pending enquiry into his conduct.
The order issued by Home Department reads: In terms of Rule 31(2) of the Jammu and Kashmir Civil Services (Classification Control & Appeal) Rules, 1956, Adil Mushtaq, Deputy Superintendent of Police, PID No.KPS 155772, shall be deemed to have been placed under suspension with effect from 21.09.2023 i.e. the date of arrest of the Officer in case FIR No.149/2023 under sections 7, 7A of Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, and section 167, 193, 201, 210, 218, 221 of IPC in Police Station Nowgam."
The order further reads that the officer shall remain attached with Zonal Police headquarters Kashmir, during the period of suspension.