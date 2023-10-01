J&K Govt suspends two police officers

The order issued by Home Department reads: In terms of Rule 31(2) of the Jammu and Kashmir Civil Services (Classification Control & Appeal) Rules, 1956, Adil Mushtaq, Deputy Superintendent of Police, PID No.KPS 155772, shall be deemed to have been placed under suspension with effect from 21.09.2023 i.e. the date of arrest of the Officer in case FIR No.149/2023 under sections 7, 7A of Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, and section 167, 193, 201, 210, 218, 221 of IPC in Police Station Nowgam."