J&K wins first prize for Tele Manas at Mental Health Conclave

Srinagar, Oct 10: Jammu and Kashmir has won first prize for its Tele Manas initiative at the Mental Health Conclave on Mental Health Day, 2023, in New Delhi.
The award was received by Bhupinder Kumar (IAS), Secretary Health & Medical Education J&K, and the Programme manager Mental Health NHM JK.Dr Arshid, Nodal Officer IMHANS and his Tele Manas Team were also specially mentioned for their outstanding work on the program.
The Tele Mental Health Assistance and Networking Across States (Tele-MANAS) cell at Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences Srinagar (IMHANS) has received over 25000 distress calls from across Jammu and Kashmir since its launch on November 4, 2022.
As per the official records, the cell has received a total of 25140 calls till date, with the majority of calls being user-initiated (22338).