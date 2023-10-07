JKBOSE again postpones Class 10th Private Annual and Bi-Annual Examinations in J&K and Ladakh

The postponement, as per the official document comes as a result of unforeseen circumstances.

In an official communication released by the joint secretary examination of JKBOSE, the concerned senior superintendents of Police have been informed that the examination of subjects viz Social Science and Vocational, pertaining to Secondary School Examination Class 10th Session Annual private and bi-Annual 2023, which were earlier re-scheduled on October 7 and 19 of 2023 in UT of J&K and Ladakh, now have been once again postponed due to unavoidable circumstances.