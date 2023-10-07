JKBOSE again postpones Class 10th Private Annual and Bi-Annual Examinations in J&K and Ladakh

Srinagar, October 6: The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has once again postponed the Class 10th private annual and bi-annual examinations of two subjects, which were initially scheduled for October 7 and 19, 2023, in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.
The postponement, as per the official document comes as a result of unforeseen circumstances.
In an official communication released by the joint secretary examination of JKBOSE, the concerned senior superintendents of Police have been informed that the examination of subjects viz Social Science and Vocational, pertaining to Secondary School Examination Class 10th Session Annual private and bi-Annual 2023, which were earlier re-scheduled on October 7 and 19 of 2023 in UT of J&K and Ladakh, now have been once again postponed due to unavoidable circumstances.
The official communication further noted that fresh examination dates will be notified separately in due course of time. This means that students and educational institutions will have to wait for further instructions on when the postponed examinations will be held.
To ensure that the information regarding the postponement reaches all relevant authorities, the joint secretary examination has urged the Senior Superintendent Police Telecommunication Kashmir Division to disseminate wireless communication to all the police stations in the Kashmir Valley.
"It is requested to disseminate the specified information to all Station House Officers of Kashmir Division not to issue any question papers of these specified subjects to any Examination Superintendent," it reads.
This repeated postponement of exam has raised concerns among students and the parents, as it has added to the uncertainty surrounding the examinees.
"Students were eagerly awaiting to appear in these two subjects as the exam of two papers was already postponed in past. Not further postponement of exams has left the students disappointed," a parent said.