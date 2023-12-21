JKCSF delegation calls on CS

Srinagar, Dec 21: A delegation of Jammu and Kashmir Civil Society Forum ( JKCSF) under the directions of chairman Abdul Qayoom Wani called on Chief Secretary

The delegation was headed by its Chief Patron Fayaz Ahmad Andrabi, a press release said .The delegation welcomed new chief secretary and hoped that he will feel the pain of people of J&K and address all the genuine issues of common people. They said the problems of unemployed youth , employee and pensioners must be addressed on merit basis.

Andrabi assured the Chief Secretary of full support in all people friendly decisions and in eradicating drug abuse , social evils and corruption from the society. The delegation assured chief secretary that civil society forum is committed to eradicate drug abuse ,social evils and corruption from the society .