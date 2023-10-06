JKHC quashes detention order of noted cleric

He emphasised that an order for preventive detention against a person already in custody must be supported by compelling reasons.

The Court said that that the detaining authority had failed to express any compelling reason for the detention, giving the reference of case of Surya Prakash Sharma v. State of U.P and Others, reported in 1994 and observed, “Perusal of the grounds of detention/order of detention would manifestly reveal that the detaining authority has not drawn any satisfaction as per the mandate laid down by the Apex Court in the case of Surya Parkash Sharma (supra), while passing the impugned detention order against the detenu and in fact has failed to express any compelling reason thereof. The impugned order, thus, in law, does not sustain on this count alone”.