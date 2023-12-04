Justice must be done to people of J&K, says Farooq Abdullah on assembly elections

New Delhi [India], December 4: Questioning why elections have not been conducted in Jammu and Kashmir, National Conference president Farooq Abdullah on Monday said that the people of Union Territory are also a part of India and justice should be done to them accordingly.

Speaking to reporters in Delhi, National Conference president Farooq Abdullah said, “Elections have still not happened in Jammu and Kashmir. It’s been six to seven years. What is the reason? We are also a part of India. We should also get justice.”

Farooq Abdullah further said that after the recent results of the Assembly polls in five states, parties in the INDIA bloc should start working harder in a synchronised manner.

“Defeat and victory keep happening. We should learn from victories and defeats. This defeat will not make a difference to the INDIA alliance. We will have to work harder. We have to work in a synchronised manner. We have a long way to go,” he said.

Earlier today, Farooq Abdullah arrived in Delhi to attend the winter session of Parliament.

Before the commencement of the Parliament session, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed reporters and said that the Winter Session of Parliament is a “golden opportunity for opposition parties to do something constructive” and asked them not to vent anger at their defeat in assembly polls inside the House.

“The country has rejected negativity. This is a golden opportunity for my friends in the opposition. We urge and pray for the cooperation of everyone. This time too, the process has been undertaken. Rather than venting out their anger at defeat (in assembly elections), they should take lessons from this defeat, shun the idea of negativity that has been there for the last nine years and approach the session with positivity,” PM Modi said.

He also said that the Parliament, which is the temple of democracy, is essential for public aspiration and to strengthen the foundation of developed India.

The Winter Session of the Parliament began today, a day after results for Assembly elections in four states were declared, with the BJP winning three (Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan) and Congress ousting the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) in Telangana.

The Winter session will conclude on December 22. (ANI)