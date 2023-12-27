Justice will be done, says Rajnath Singh on Poonch civilian deaths

Srinagar, Dec 27: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday visited the injured civilians in Rajouri and reiterated that “justice will be done”.

“I had come to see them (injured civilians). Whatever has happened has happened. But justice will be done,” said Singh while talking with the relatives of the civilians injured in alleged torture by the security forces in Poonch district.

The remarks of Singh come as a high-level inquiry is being conducted by the Indian Army under the Ministry of Defence into a sequence of incidents – terrorist attack on army vehicles at Dehra Ki Gali forests near Bufliyaz, followed by the death of three local men who were allegedly detained by army for questioning.

Earlier, Singh arrived in Rajouri to review security and said that every soldier is very important to us and every soldier is like a member of the family and we cannot tolerate anyone looking down on our soldiers and countrymen.

“I wish for the speedy recovery of our soldiers who have been injured. I want to assure you that, considering the seriousness of all the soldiers who have been injured, every effort is being made to take all necessary steps and no stone is being left unturned to take all necessary steps for their well-being. Every soldier is very important to us. I believe that each of our soldiers is like a member of the family; this feeling resides within all of us. This feeling resides within every countryman; we cannot tolerate anyone looking down on our soldiers and countrymen,” said Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at Rajouri.