Kashmir hospitals witness surge in RSV cases: DAK

Dr Hassan said young children and elderly are coming to hospitals with severe pneumonia requiring oxygen, some needing intensive care and support of ventilators to help them survive the respiratory distress.

RSV is not new. We see it every year during winter months. RSV particularly affects young children. It can be life-threatening in infants and older adults.

“Most years, infections typically occur in the late fall and winter, often overlapping with flu season. But since last year we are seeing early surges,” he said.