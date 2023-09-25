Kashmir security situation reviewed at joint Army, Police meet in Srinagar

Srinagar, Sep 25: Army’s Chinar Corps Commander Lieutenant General Rajiv Ghai and Director General of Police, J&K, Dilbag Singh, on Monday co-chaired a meeting to review the security situation, officials said.
Army said the meeting was held at Badami Bagh cantonment- the Army’s 15 Corps headquarter. “#ChinarCorps Cdr Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai & DGP J&K, Shri Dilbag Singh co-chaired a multi-agency Core Group meeting to include Intelligence Agencies & Security Forces at BB Cantt, #Srinagar today.
The security situation was reviewed and courses of action to enhance the CI/CT Grid was deliberated on,” Army’s Srinagar based Chinar Corps said in a post on X.