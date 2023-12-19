Kashmir urologist honoured with prestigious Oliver Trexar Award

Srinagar, Dec 19: Dr. Syed Sajjad Nazir, the Head of Department of Urology and Renal Transplantation at Super Specialty Hospital GMC Srinagar, has received the prestigious Oliver Trexar Award for his “exceptional video presentation on laser techniques addressing impacted large upper ureteric calculi.”

Prof Nazir was awarded for his presentation on “Syed’s Core through Laser Technique for Impacted Large Upper Ureteric Calculi” at the 6th Advancements in Endourology conference held in Ahmedabad from December 15-17, 2023.

Speaking to Greater Kashmir, Prof Nazir said that presenting his own medical techniques on breaking stones at an international platform was a great achievement for him.

“Hard work always pays. I am very happy to receive this award. It was a great achievement. It was my dream to get Oliver Trexar Award,” he said.

Dr Nazir said that there were renowned doctors from different countries. But he has successfully presented his own medical techniques on how to break the stone.

“Oliver Trexar is a master. I am very happy to receive this award, it was a great achievement,” he said.

The international conference, attended by 25 renowned faculty members from various countries, including national faculty, delegates from reputed institutions across the country.

The inauguration was graced by Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Chief Minister of Gujarat Bhupinder Bhai Patel.

Principal/Dean GMC Srinagar, Prof (Dr.) Masood Tanvir, congratulated the urology department for its recognition and advancements in improving patient care and outcomes.

The Oliver Trexar Award, presented by Dr. Oliver Trexer, acknowledges excellence and innovation in the field of urology. Prof (Dr) Syed Sajjad Nazir’s comprehensive and pioneering work showcased a novel approach to managing a challenging aspect of urological health, garnering accolades from peers and experts in the field.

Since the inception of the RIRS (Retrograde Intrarenal Surgery) in 2018, the Department of Urology has been at the forefront of pioneering minimally invasive techniques for treating renal stones.

Dr. Tanveer Iqbal, Associate Professor of Urology, highlighted that this recognition not only acknowledges the efforts of the urology team but also underscores the significance of advancements in laser techniques for treating upper ureteric calculi, ultimately enhancing patient care and outcomes.