Kejriwal defying ED constitutional office to create anarchy: Chugh

Chandigarh, Jan 5: BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh today came down heavily on Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal for “subverting” constitutional bodies and trying to law and order problem for petty political interests.

Chugh said by defying ED summons on one pretext or the other Kejriwal is deliberately plotting anarchy in the society.

He said if Kejriwal is sure of being clean why is he running away from ED summons.

Kejriwal has always claimed to be honest so he should tell ED all about it. Where’s the need to run away, Chugh asked.

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi government is zero tolerance for corruption. It is time Kejriwal comes up and tell the nation what’s the truth.