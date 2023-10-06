Kejriwal govt hoodwinked people in Delhi, Punjab : Chugh

Talking about the Delhi liquor scam the BJP leader said the Kejriwal government had caused a loss of revenue worth crores of rupees to the Delhi government and the investigations into the matter will be driven by law of the land and no accused, however big he might be, would be spared in the process.

Chugh questioned the manner the Delhi government led by Arvind Kejriwal altered the excise policy in a manner that it became a big scam for the nation's capital.