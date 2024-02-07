Khalid Jehangir condoles demise of Farooq Nazki

Srinagar, Feb 07: Senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader, Sheikh Khalid Jehangir, has expressed profound grief and sorrow over the demise of the eminent writer, renowned Kashmiri poet, broadcaster Farooq Nazki.

Jehangir said, “Nazki sahib will always be remembered for his pre-eminent contribution to the fields of literature and broadcasting. His demise is a great loss for the literary circles.”

He said, “A well-known name in the contemporary literary world of Kashmir, Nazki sahib had established himself among the front-line urdu poets of the country. My sincere condolences and sympathies to his family and his admirers. His words were a beacon of light in the world of literature. May Almighty rest his soul in peace.”