Killers of Army officers won't go unpunished: Chugh 

Srinagar, Sep 14: BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh who is also party incharge of J&K has strongly condemned the killing of three senior security officers, including an Army colonel and a major by terrorists in Anantnag encounter and said that the "killers of our valiant officers will not go unpunished."
Paying rich tributes to Colonel Manpreet Singh, Commanding Officer of 19 RR, Major Aashish Dhonchak, DySP Humayun Bhat, son of former DIG Kashmir Ghulam Hassan Bhat, Chugh said it was a desperate act of terrorists who are feeling frustrated due to the pressure of the security forces.
He said it was a cowardly act of terrorists which would further strengthen the determination of the security forces to defeat their designs decisively. The sacrifice of our valiant forces personnel is "unforgettable" and killers "won't go unpunished".
Chugh said that Pakistan is leaving no stone unturned to disturb the peaceful atmosphere in Jammu and Kashmir and employing its malicious tactics day in and day out to inflict wounds on the people of J&K.
He condemned the killings and expressed heartfelt sympathy with the families of slain forces personnel. "My heart goes out at this moment but it strengthens our resolve to wipe out terrorism and its ecosystem with all roots," Chugh added.