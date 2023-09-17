Kokernag encounter: CRPF trooper accidentally hit, evacuated

Srinagar, Sep 17: A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) trooper was accidentally injured in Kokernag area of south Kashmir's Anantnag district where security forces are conducting an anti-terrorist operation, officials said today.
"CRPF trooper was accidentally hit in the foot during the operation," said an official.
The injured trooper has been swiftly evacuated to the hospital for immediate medical attention.
He was an integral part of the Road Opening Party (ROP) engaged in the security operations, said the official.
The operation began on last Wednesday after the police and security forces launched an operation in Gadole forest area following inputs about the presence of terrorists.
Security forces are using drones and helicopters for the surveillance of the forest where terrorists are believed to be hiding.
Three army men, including two officers, and a DySP of Jammu and Kashmir have lost their lives in the encounter.