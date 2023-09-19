Kokernag encounter: LeT commander Uzair Khan among two terrorists killed, says ADGP

Srinagar, Sep 19: Police on Tuesday said that LeT commander Uzair Khan was among two terrorists killed in Kokernag operation which began last week in the Gadole forest area of south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.
Speaking to reporters, Additional Director General of Police Kashmir, Vijay Kumar said the body of Uzair Khan has been retrieved from the encounter site while another body is lying there.
Responding to a question, Kumar said that they had inputs about the presence of 2-3 terrorists in the area. “Searches are underway in the area to look for the third terrorist,” he said.
An Army colonel, a Major, a soldier and a DySP of Jammu and Kashmir Police were killed in the encounter which broke out last Wednesday in the Gadole area of Kokernag.