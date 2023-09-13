Kokernag Gunfight: J&K political parties express condolences with families of slain Army, Police officers

Srinagar, Sep 13 (KNO): The leaders from the political parties in Jammu & Kashmir expressed condolences to the families of slain Army and police officers, who lost their lives in an encounter in Kokernag areas of South Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Wednesday.
According to the news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO), the leadership of all the regional parties and other leaders expressed their grief over the loss of lives in the encounter.
National Conference (NC) Vice President and former chief minister, Omar Abdullah said that prayed for eternal peace to the departed souls.
“Terrible terrible news from J&K. An army colonel, a major and a J&K Police DYSP gave the ultimate sacrifice in an encounter in Kokernag area of South Kashmir today. DySP Humayan Bhat, Major Ashish Dhonack, and Colonel Manpreet Singh laid down their lives in an encounter with terrorists. May their souls rest in peace & may their loved ones find strength at this difficult time,” Omar tweeted.
Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president, Mehbooba Mufti in a tweet said that there is no place for such abominable acts of violence.
“My deepest condolences to the families of those who were killed in the line of duty at Anantnag today. There is no place for such abominable acts of violence,” Mehbooba tweeted.
Peoples Conference (PC) Chairman, Sajad Gani Lone in a tweet said that his heart goes out for the families of three valiant officers.
“My heart goes out for the families of three valiant officers who were martyred today. Colonel Manpreet Singh, Major Ashish Dhonack and DySP Humayan Bhat A very sad day. May they rest in peace and May the perpetrators rot in Hell,” Sajad Lone tweeted.
Congress Working Committee (CWC) Member Ghulam Ahmad Mir expressed pain and anguish over the martyrdom of Army Colonel, Major and Deputy SP of J&K police in Kokernag encounter,
Mir in a statement condemned the incident in strongest words and demanded exemplary punishment to militant and their handlers.
Former minister and Apni Party president Syed Altaf Bukhari urged the security agencies to promptly bring these terrorists to justice.
“The nation mourns the brave martyrs who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty, battling terrorists at Garol village of Kokernag area in south Kashmir’s Anantnag, today. My heartfelt condolences go out to the families of Army Colonel Manpreet Singh, Major Ashish, and Deputy Superintendent of J&K Police Humayun Bhat. May Allah grant them the strength to endure this irreplaceable loss, and may the departed souls find eternal peace. I urge our security agencies to promptly bring these terrorists to justice,” Altaf Bukhari tweeted.
CPI (M) leader and former MLA Kulgam, Muhammad Yousuf Tarigami extended his heartfelt condolences to the families of slain officers.
“Extending my heartfelt condolences to the families of those officers who made ultimate sacrifices in the line of duty in Kokernag area of Anantnag,” Targami tweeted.
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Media Advisor, Manzoor Ahmad Bhat said that the dedication and sacrifice of these officers for the nation will always be remembered.
“I'm truly heartbroken to hear about the tragic loss of our courageous officers, DYSP Himayu Bhat, Col Manpreet Singh, and Major Aashish Dhonchak, in the #Anantnag encounter today. Their dedication and sacrifice for our nation will always be remembered,” Manzoor Bhat tweeted—(KNO)