Kokernag Gunfight: J&K political parties express condolences with families of slain Army, Police officers

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president, Mehbooba Mufti in a tweet said that there is no place for such abominable acts of violence.

“My deepest condolences to the families of those who were killed in the line of duty at Anantnag today. There is no place for such abominable acts of violence,” Mehbooba tweeted.

Peoples Conference (PC) Chairman, Sajad Gani Lone in a tweet said that his heart goes out for the families of three valiant officers.

“My heart goes out for the families of three valiant officers who were martyred today. Colonel Manpreet Singh, Major Ashish Dhonack and DySP Humayan Bhat A very sad day. May they rest in peace and May the perpetrators rot in Hell,” Sajad Lone tweeted.