Kolkata travel agencies launch ‘Chalo Kashmir’ initiative

Kolkata, May 19: Nearly 100 travel agencies and affiliated partners in Kolkata have united under the campaign titled ‘Chalo Kashmir’ to show support for Kashmir’s tourism revival post Pahalgam attack.

According to The Times of India,, these Kolkata-based travel firms collectively manage around 400,000 domestic tourists each year, with approximately 40,000 people travelling to Kashmir.

With this new campaign, the aim is to significantly support the tourism industry in crisis and encourage more travelers to rediscover the valley’s charm and support local livelihoods.

The movement sends a powerful message of unity and resilience in the face of narratives spread by various groups to portray Kashmir as unsafe. More groups are expected to support this initiative.