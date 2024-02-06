Kupwara-Karnah road re-opens for traffic

Kupwara, Feb 06: The traffic was restored on Kupwara-Karnah road on Tuesday morning following which the vehicles from Karnah were allowed to move towards Kupwara.

An official told Greater Kashmir that following heavy snowfall at Sadhna Top, the traffic movement was suspended on Kupwara-Karnah road. “After four days the traffic was restored on Kupwara-Karnah road and the vehicles from Tanghdar have been allowed to move towards Kupwara,” he said.

He said that the body of a Karnah man lying at the mortuary of GMC Handwara was late night shifted to Karnah on priority.

The people of Karnah have hailed the efforts of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kupwara Ayushi Sudan and Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Karnah Dr Gulzar Ahmad for shifting the body on priority.