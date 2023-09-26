Leaders extend wishes to former PM Manmohan Singh's on his 91st birthday

New Delhi [India], September 26 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with several other leaders extended their greetings to former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh on his 91st Birthday on Tuesday.
PM Modi took to X and said “Birthday wishes to former PM Dr Manmohan Singh Ji. I pray for his long life and good health.”
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh also wished the party’s veteran leader and said “Today Dr. Manmohan Singh turns 91. He has always been an outstanding symbol of erudition and learning. But much more than that he has always epitomised grace, sobriety, humility and dignity in whichever position he has held. These are extremely rare qualities in our public life, even more so now.”
“I have heard Presidents and Prime Ministers refer to him as a guru. He does not need self-advertisement. On a personal note, I still recall the time in Sep-Oct 1986 when as Deputy Chairman he inducted Arvind Virmani, Rakesh Mohan and myself into the Planning Commission which was a tremendous learning experience,” Jairam Ramesh said on X.
Manmohan Singh was on September 26, 1932. Apart from being an economist, Manmohan Singh served as Reserve Bank of India governor from 1982-1985. He was the 13th PM of India with his tenure from 2004-2014 and was the longest serving PM after Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi.
Serving as the finance minister of India in PV Narsimha Rao’s government, Singh has been given credit for economic liberalization in the country in 1991. The reforms made the Indian economy more accessible for foreign investors which increased FDI and reducing government control. It greatly contributed in the country’s economic growth.
The liberalization of the Indian economy in 1991 is credited with unleashing competitive markets and enabling the forces of creative destruction leading to benefits that can be witnessed today also.
Manmohan Singh also brought National Rural Employment guarantee act (NREGA) which later came to be known as MGNREGA.
Right to Information act (RTI) was passed in 2005 under Manmohan Singh government which made the transparency of information between the government and public better.
He is currently a member of Rajya Sabha.
External Affair Minister also wished Manmohan Singh on X where he said “Birthday greetings to former PM Dr. Manmohan Singh Ji. Pray for his long life, good health and happiness.”
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi wishing the veteran leader said “Former Prime Minister, Dr Manmohan Singh ji’s integrity, unwavering commitment to nation-building and economic upliftment of the masses will always be an inspiration to me. Wishing him good health and happiness on his birthday.”
DMK leader and Tamil Nadu CM, MK Stalin said “Birthday greetings to former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh! As PM, his leadership during the global financial crisis and commitment to inclusive policies reshaped India's future. His composed, intellectual, and humble approach serves as an example, providing valuable lessons for leadership in every era. His legacy of progress and stability endures. Here's to more inspiring years!” (ANI)