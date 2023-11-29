Legends League cricketers take a swing at Jammu Tawi Golf Course

Jammu, Nov 28: In a delightful diversion from the cricket pitch, renowned Legends League cricketers including Martin Guptil, Kevin Pietersen, Ben Dunk, Devon Smith, Rusty Theron, Tilakratne Dilshan, Nikhil Chopra and more, Tuesday took a break from their intense tournament schedule to enjoy a relaxing round of golf at the scenic Jammu Tawi Golf Course.

On their rest day from the high-octane cricket action at Maulana Azad Stadium Jammu, the cricket legends showcased their skills on the golf course, creating a spectacle for local fans who turned up to witness this unique gathering of sporting prowess.

Amidst the lush greens and breathtaking landscapes of Jammu Tawi Golf Course, players were seen enjoying a friendly competition, displaying the camaraderie that transcends beyond cricket boundaries.

Impressed by the impeccable beauty and maintenance standards of the Jammu Tawi Golf Course, the players were effusive in their praise. Martin Guptil expressed, “It’s not just the cricket grounds that are spectacular in Jammu; the golf course is equally enchanting.” Kevin Pietersen echoed the sentiment, emphasizing that the stunning course would remain etched in their memories.

The visit to Jammu Tawi Golf Course not only provided the cricketers with a rejuvenating break but also fostered a connection between the international sports stars and the local community. As these cricket legends continue to dazzle on the cricket field, their off-day golf outing serves as a memorable chapter in their Jammu experience.

Manav Gupta, Secretary, Jammu Tawi Golf Course thanked the cricketers for their time and kind words. He also briefed them about the amenities of Jammu Tawi Golf Course and also invited them for the future events of Jammu Tawi Golf Course.

Meanwhile, internationally acclaimed spinner Harbhajan Singh, joined by few other cricketers, paid obeisance at Shri Mata Vaishno Devi shrine, nestled in Trikuta Hills. He said that he was glad to seek blessings of the Goddess. He also lauded the Jammu crowd.