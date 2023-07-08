LG Manoj Sinha announces 10 kg additional ration for over 57 lakh priority households in J&K at subsidized rates

About steps taken by the administration in view of caving in of a road stretch at Panthal, the LG said that efforts are on to make alternate road ready within three days to facilitate Amarnath pilgrims. “The permanent solution is once the tunnel is completed,” he said.

Asked whether the government would announce any sort of relaxation for poor in power tariff, the LG said that people will have to pay power bills as per their usage. “In the past four years, power tariff bills mounted to Rs 31000 Crore,” he said. The LG said that due to the rains, Amarnath Yatra has been suspended and he was hopeful that the weather improves by tomorrow so that pilgrims proceed towards cave shrine—(KNO)