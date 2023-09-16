LG Manoj Sinha bats for robust sports, fitness culture

Srinagar, Sep 16: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday advocated creation of a robust sports and fitness culture and making sports part of the school curriculum.
Sports should be a compulsory part of school curriculum to inculcate social skills, teamwork and build a strong foundation for character building and mechanism to identify sporting talents at a very young age, he said this during the inauguration of the annual Sports Meet of Burn Hall School at Bakshi Stadium, Srinagar.
He impressed upon the teachers and parents to encourage sports and outdoor activities among the children for their overall well-being and all-round development.
“Sports is not only a medium of recreation but also shapes skill, experience and paves the right path for the students to follow their passion,” the Lt Governor said.