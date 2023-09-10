LG Sinha to participate in North Tech Symposium in Jammu tomorrow

Jammu, Sep 10 : Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha along with senior functionaries of Army will inaugurate 3-day long North Tech Symposium (NTS) 2023 commencing from tomorrow at picturesque Jagti Campus of Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Jammu.
The three day long symposium aimed to foster synergy between the Indian Army, academia, and industry is expected to draw more than 250 companies, including 50 start-ups, who will showcase their military equipment specially manufactured for the use of troops in difficult terrains of Northern Command.
Officials told the news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) that Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan and Army Chief General Manoj Pande among other dignitaries would participate in the event on September 12.
This year's edition will be distinct as it finds its abode in a civil establishment for the first time since its inception 15 years ago.
Earlier, Chief of Staff, Northern Command Lt Gen Anindya Sengupta said that North Tech Symposium will facilitate a structured approach to product evaluation, prioritisation, and acquisition while contributing actionable inputs for procurement plans.
He also highlighted the evolution of North Tech Symposium, which began in 2005 as a blend of equipment, ideas, innovation, and display but has since shifted its focus towards promoting cutting-edge defence technology and self-reliance.
Regarding the challenges faced by the Northern Command, Lt Gen Sengupta acknowledged the need for customized solutions due to diverse terrain and climatic conditions.
He underlined the Northern Command's efforts to bridge the gap between existing resources and requirements—(KNO)