LG Sinha visits DySP Humayun’s residence in Humhama

Srinagar, Sep 18 : Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday visited the residence of DySP Humayun Muzamil Bhat along with other officials to offer condolences to the family.
An official told the news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) that LG Sinha along with chief secretary AK Mehta, divisional commissioner Kashmir, DIG central Kashmir, SSP Budgam and other official visited the residence today morning.
Humayun Bhat was killed during encounter in Anantnag along with two army officers last week.
LG Sinha visited the residence in Humhama to offer condolences and sympathy with the family—(KNO)