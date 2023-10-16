Light to moderate rains, snow at scattered places in J&K today: Met

Srinagar, Oct 16: Meteorological Department Jammu and Kashmir has predicted light to moderate Rain and snow at scattered places of J&K.
Local weather station spokesperson in a statement said :Light to Moderate Rain/Snow (over higher reaches) very likely at scattered places of J&K."
The Spokesperson also said intermittent Rain/Snowfall(over higher reaches) was recorded at scattered places of Jammu and Kashmir.
The MeT spokesperson also predicted
Light Rain/Snowfall over higher reaches at scattered places.
There will be an o𝙫𝙚𝙧𝙖𝙡𝙡 𝙞𝙢𝙥𝙧𝙤𝙫𝙚𝙢𝙚𝙣𝙩 𝙞𝙣 𝙬𝙚𝙖𝙩𝙝𝙚𝙧 from Wednesday , he said in a statement.
The weather station has also advised farmers to Postpone harvesting of crops till 17th.
The MeT spokesperson also said that there may br temporarily disruption of traffic at vulnerable places like Zojila, Mugal Road, Sinthantop, Sadnatop etc due to current weather conditions.