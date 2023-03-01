Long Covid cuts brain oxygen, worsens cognitive problems, depression

Toronto, March 01: Long Covid is associated with reduced brain oxygen levels, worse performance on cognitive tests and increased psychiatric symptoms such as depression and anxiety, according to new research studying the impacts of the disease.

Researchers from the University of Waterloo in Canada conducted a laboratory study which showed that individuals who had experienced symptomatic Covid illness performed worse on two computer tasks.

One is measuring inhibition and another is impulsive decision-making.

Compared to those who had not been infected, people who had been infected showed a lack of increase in oxygen saturation in an area of the brain that is normally engaged during one of the tasks.

"We are the first to show reduced oxygen uptake in the brain during a cognitive task in the months following a symptomatic Covid-19 infection," said Peter Hall, lead author and researcher in the School of Public Health Sciences at Waterloo.