Lt Governor Manoj Sinha attends Christmas event in Jammu

Jammu, Dec 21: Lieutenant Governor i Manoj Sinha attended the Christmas event organised by “All J&K Christian Sabha” at Abhinav Theatre, Jammu today.

The Lt Governor extended his hearty greetings to the people for upcoming auspicious festival of Christmas and urged them to follow the ideals of Jesus Christ, while celebrating the joyous occasion on December 25.

Christmas epitomises spirit of selfless service, forgiveness and peace. The auspicious occasion also provides us an opportunity to imbibe the Lord Christ’s noble message of sacrifice, love, compassion in our lives and spread joy, share happiness and the spirit of brotherhood to build a peaceful and harmonious society, he said.

Responding to the demand put forth by Most Rev Ivan Albert Pereira, Bishop Jammu-Srinagar Diocese, the Lt Governor assured appropriate action to redress the issue of extension of lease to St Joseph Higher Education School in Baramulla.

On the occasion, the Lt Governor felicitated social workers and prominent citizens for their contribution to the society.

Most Rev Ivan Albert Pereira, Bishop Jammu-Srinagar Diocese; Padma Shri SP Varma, President Gandhi Global Family; Bharat Singh Manhas, Secretary JKAACL; Ashu Peter Mattoo, President All J&K Christian Sabha, prominent citizens and people from all walks of life were present.