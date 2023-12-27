M.Phil not a recognised degree: UGC

Srinagar Dec 27: The University Grants Commission (UGC) has declared MPhil degree as invalid even as it has warned the universities to discontinue providing admissions in MPhil as per clause 14 of the Commission.

The notification in this regard has been issued by Secretary Manish Joshi stating that complaints were pouring in that a few Universities are inviting fresh applications for M.Phil. (Master of Philosophy) program.

“In this regard, it is to bring to the notice that the M.Phil. degree is not a recognized degree. The Regulation No. 14 of the UGC Minimum Standards and Procedures for Award of Ph.D. Degree)Regulations 2022 clearly states that Higher Educational Institutions shall not offer M.Phil. program,” the notification reads.

Secretary UGC has stated that the Commission has framed University Grants Commission (Minimum Standards and Procedures for Award of Ph.D. Degree) Regulations, 2022 which has been published in the Gazette of India on 7. November, 2022.

“The Universities authorities, therefore, are requested to take immediate steps to stop admissions to M.Phil. program for the 2023-24 academic year. Further, students are advised not to take admission in M.Phil. Program,” the notification reads.

The Commission had earlier announced that MPhil degree course offered at all universities will no longer be valid and higher educational institutions were directed not to offer the MPill programmes.

The university authorities in all states and UTs have been asked to take immediate steps to stop admissions to MPhil programme for the 2023-24 academic year.