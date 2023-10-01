Major Cache of Arms, Ammo Recovered in Machil'

The operation, the statement reads, was initiated based on specific intelligence input developed by Kupwara Police underscores the unwavering commitment of our security forces to maintain peace and security in the region.

"On the afternoon of September 30, 2023, a meticulously planned operation commenced in the suspected region, marked by its challenging terrain and the ever-present threat posed by anti-national elements. The collaborative effort of Kupwara Police and the Indian Army was executed with precision and dedication, reflecting their determination to safeguard the nation."