Man accused of sexually molesting minor boy arrested in Baramulla

Srinagar, Jun 14: The Jammu and Kashmir Police in Baramulla have apprehended a man who has been accused of sexually molesting a minor boy in the Kreeri area of the district.
According to an official statement, the incident came to light when the father of the victim lodged a written complaint with the Kreeri Police Station on June 13, 2023.
The father, whose identity is being withheld for privacy reasons, stated that his six-year-old son was sexually molested on June 12, 2023.
The accused allegedly threatened the victim, compelling him to remain silent about the incident. Consequently, the family did not immediately report the matter to the police.
Upon receiving the complaint, the Kreeri Police Station registered a First Information Report (FIR) under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.
An investigation was promptly initiated into the matter.
Under the supervision of SDPO Khalid Ashraf, a police team led by SI Ehsan Ahmad, the acting Station House Officer (SHO) of the Kreeri Police Station, swiftly apprehended the accused involved in the heinous crime.
The suspect was taken into custody without delay, reported news agency GNS.