Man arrested for allegedly raping his daughter in J&K’s Rajouri

Srinagar, Jan 17: Police on Wednesday arrested a man for allegedly raping his daughter in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir.

The accused has been identified as Mohammad Bashir Chowdhary son of Syed Mohammad resident of Panglar village of Khawas Rajouri.

Officials told Greater Kashmir that action was taken on the basis of a complaint received by Police Post Teryath in which it came to fore that a girl aged 17 years has been sexually abused by her own father.

Police has taken cognizance of the matter and a case vide FIR No. 08/2024 U/Ss 376, 506 IPC, 4/6 POCSO Act have been registered at PS Dharamsal.

The accused has been arrested by police and further proceedings warranted under law have been initiated.

The incident has triggered anger among people in the region who are demanding strict action against the accused.