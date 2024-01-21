Man dies, seventeen injured in Rajouri road mishap

Rajouri, Jan 21: A thirty-one years old man died while seventeen other persons got injured in a road accident that took place at Saryo on Teryath Pouni road in Rajouri district.

The accident took place on Sunday afternoon when a passenger minibus JK02M 8722 was on its way from Teryath towards Pouni and at Saryo it met with an accident.

In the accident, police said, a passenger lost his life who has been identified as Pritam Lal son of Isher Dass resident of Narla Bambel in Tehsil Khawas of District Rajouri.

Seventeen passengers got injured in the accident who all were shifted to Community Health Center Teryath.

The injured include Rakesh Kumar (35) son of Bansi Lal resident of Thangriote, Mohd Arif (10) son of Mohd Younis resident of Khorbani, Gulab Jaan (45) wife of Mohd Bashir resident of Bissi Kalakote, Aku Akhter (9) daughter of Gulzar Ahmed resident of Basantpur, Nisha Devi (25) wife of Jagdish Lal resident of Arnas Reasi, Mohd Altaf (24) son of Mohd Iqbal resident of Kala Reasi, Jagdish Lal (30) resident of Arnas Reasi, Mohd Jamil (37) son of Abdul Ghani resident of Narla, Mohd Sakhi Khan (54) son of Sadhik Khan resident of Keri Teryath, Maroon Khan (7) son of Mohd Sakhi Khan resident of Keri Teryath, Indu Devi (27) wife of Joginder Pal resident of Gulabgarh, Joginder Pal (35) son of Baldev Raj resident of Gulabgarh, Shakuntla Devi (50) wife of Kamal Singh resident of Keri Teryath, Mamta Devi (22) daughter of Kamal Singh resident of Keri Teryath, Anu Devi (24) daughter of Kamal Singh resident of Keri Teryath, Fareena Begum (10) daughter of Sakhi and Fullan Begum (60) resident of Birpur.

Five injured have been referred to GMC Jammu while police has taken up investigation and medico-legal proceedings into the case.